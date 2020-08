MANILA - A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Eastern Samar early Wednesday, Phivolcs said.

The tremor struck 17 kilometers southwest of Maydolong town at 2:34 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 32 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

Instrumental Intensity I was reported in Palo town, Leyte.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

--Report from Ranulfo Docdocan, ABS-CBN News