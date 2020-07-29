Korean Cultural Center offers free online language classes

MANILA — The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines said Wednesday it was offering free online Korean language classes.

In a Facebook post, the KCC said it would have a pilot run of language classes for beginners, which would run for 10 weeks or from August 6 to October 9.

"For its pilot run, we will be opening a course for beginners, those who have little to no background in the Korean language," the KCC said.

The KCC said those interested to take the classes may register through a link that it would post on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The KCC is an institution under Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Embassy in the Philippines, which aims to promote Korean culture and facilitate cultural exchanges.

Relations between the 2 countries began after the Philippines provided military assistance to South Korea during its war with North Korea in 1950.