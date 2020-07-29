Ex-House deputy speaker Miro Quimbo tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA - Former House deputy speaker Miro Quimbo said Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Quimbo said he was in isolation. His wife Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo and their children had negative test results.

"I am currently in isolation away from my family and loved ones," he said. "I ask for your prayers not just for me, but for all those who are in the same condition."

Quimbo, a member of opposition Liberal Party, served as a lawmaker from 2010 to 2019.

The House of Representatives as of Monday reported 23 COVID-19 cases, with a lawmaker testing positive for the virus a day before President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate State of the Nation Address.

The Philippines has so far recorded 83,673 cases of COVID-19, with 26,617 recoveries and 1,947 deaths.