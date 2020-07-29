DFA reports 87 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 9,392

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said there were 87 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded among Filipinos abroad, with the overall total now at 9,392.
The DFA also said there were 11 new fatalities and 35 new recoveries reported.
Of the total cases, 3,265 are active, while 5,461 have recovered. A total of 666 have succumbed to the disease.
These cases are from 70 countries and regions.
The breakdown by region of those undergoing treatment is as follows: 242 in the Asia-Pacific; 500 in Europe; 2,400 in the Middle East and Africa; and 123 in the Americas.
In the Philippines, 85,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded as of Wednesday, of which 56,528 are active.
The infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,962, while 26,996 have recovered.
-- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
