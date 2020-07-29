Career diplomat Enrique Manalo assumes post as Philippines’ new envoy to UN

Then Acting DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo holds a short briefing at the Foreign Affairs headquarters in Manila on March 9, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo, who once served as acting Philippine foreign minister, has assumed the post as the country’s new envoy to the United Nations in New York, the agency said Wednesday.

Manalo officially commenced last Monday his duties as Permanent Representative to the United Nations after presentation of his credentials. He was received virtually by Beatrix Kania, the UN’s Chief of Protocol.

The country’s last ambassador to the UN was Teodoro Locsin Jr. now Manila’s top diplomat.

Manalo was Undersecretary for Policy of the Department of Foreign Affairs prior to his new assignment, a position he also held from 2007 to 2010.

He served as acting Foreign Secretary from March 9 to May 17, 2017.

Previously, he served several posts in various capacities in Europe, including Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Philippine Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.