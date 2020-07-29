Batanes bars fishing near Calayan due to COVID-19

A fisherman casts his net by a cliff in Mahatao, Batanes. Batanes, composed of five islands with only three--Batan, Sabtang and Itbayat--inhabited, is the only Philippine province declared as a protected landscape and seascape area. Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Batanes said Wednesday it would prohibit fishing activities near Calayan, Cagayan after the coastal town recorded 2 new COVID-19 cases.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the provincial government urged its residents to avoid fishing near the island municipality such as in the Nabalbal area, which is a common fishing ground of Ivatans and i-Calayans.

"Moreover, all individuals (including people of Calayan who are currently residing in Batanes) are advised to avoid interacting or having transactions with fishermen or traders from Calayan to avoid any possible transmission of the lethal disease," it added.

Calayan is managing 2 active coronavirus cases following the arrival of stranded individuals.

The provincial government has asked for help from the authorities to double down on the monitoring of ports and strategic shores to prevent entry of any individuals from Calayan.

Batanes is among 4 provinces in the Philippines that have been spared from novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

- With a report from Harris Julio, ABS-CBN News