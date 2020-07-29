44 Filipinos in S. Korea undergoing treatment for COVID-19: official

MANILA - Forty-four Filipinos in South Korea are still undergoing treatment after getting sick with COVID-19, Chargè d’Affaires Christian de Jesus said Wednesday.

De Jesus said the Philippine Embassy in Seoul has already recorded 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos in South Korea, of which 34 have recovered.

"Out of the 78 Filipinos na positive, 34 ay na-discharge na at 44 naman ang under treatment," he said in a virtual press briefing.

Virus restrictions in South Korea, which was badly hit by the virus outbreak earlier this year, are slowly being eased, De Jesus added.

South Korea has so far confirmed 14,251 COVID-19 cases, of which 13,069 patients have already recovered.