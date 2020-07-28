3 QC-run hospitals reaching full capacity as coronavirus pandemic rages on

MANILA - Three hospitals run by the Quezon City local government have almost reached full bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, local officials said, as infections continue to soar.

The Novaliches District Hospital and the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, with their 40 and 21 total bed capacity, are full while the Quezon City General Hospital, with 103 total bed capacity, has only one bed left.

The Department of Health has confirmed 6,177 coronavirus cases in Quezon City. Of the total, 6,077 have been fully validated by the city's epidemiology unit.

More than half of the total number of infections have recovered as only 2,474 are active cases, while 294 others succumbed to the disease.

Those who need to isolate can still avail of the city's 3 Hope quarantine facilities, which has still more than 80 available beds.

Barangay Commonwealth has the most number of active cases among villages at 85, followed by Fairview with 72, and Bahay Toro with 69 active cases, respectively.