Portugal foreign minister affirms support for 2016 arbitral award to PH

MANILA - Portugal’s Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho affirmed his country's support for the 2016 arbitral award that invalidated China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea, the 7th anniversary of which was marked last July 12.

During an event where they released a joint statement, Cravinho and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo touted the things they discussed in a series of meetings that concluded Friday.

Among them is Portugal’s support for the Philippines in its territorial dispute with China.

“Naturally, we spoke of some of the issues that we face collectively in terms of rule of law and order in the international context,” Cravinho said.

"In this respect, I want to underline Portugal’s support for the UNCLOS arbitration award to the Philippines."

Recently, the United States and Japan also expressed support for the Philippines' legal victory over China in the West Philippine Sea.

'MILESTONE VISIT'

Manalo called Cravinho's visit a "milestone in Philippine-Portugal bilateral relations."

"This is the first visit to the Philippines of a foreign minister of Portugal since our nations formalized diplomatic relations in 1946,” Manalo said in his speech.

According to him, cultural cooperation, trade and investments, defense, security and maritime cooperation were discussed.

Cooperation in agriculture and energy was reportedly tackled, with Manalo calling Portugal a global leader in renewable energy production.

Digitalization of public services was also a crucial part of the discussion, as well as the potential Portuguese-Filipino private sector partnership in transportation, both officials confirmed.

Manalo also thanked Portugal for its rescue of Filipino seafarers and emphasized the two nation’s shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Cravinho, meanwhile, expressed Portugal’s interest in Filipino labor.

“There are other areas, the more traditional ones, which are also areas in which our economic interaction can expand considerably, I’m thinking here of agriculture, mobility of labor as in Portugal we would like to take advantage of the skilled and the very well respected Filipino workforce that, that is available to come overseas,” he said.

Cravinho also underscored opportunities in relations between the European Union and the Philippines, and the European Union and ASEAN.

With the President of the European Commission scheduled to arrive in the Philippines, he said EU countries are hoping for progress in free trade agreement talks.

