MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III dared President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday to show seriousness in the latter's declared fight against agricultural smugglers through “examples.”

Pimentel issued the call days after the President in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) declared that the days of agricultural smugglers in the country are “numbered.”

Along with that declaration was Marcos Jr.'s threat that his administration will run after smugglers.

But for Pimentel, the best way to prove the President’s seriousness to curb agricultural smuggling is by providing examples.

“Should there be friends and acquaintances involved in smuggling of any kind then the President can also start with them as his best example of the seriousness of his crackdown,” Pimentel told ABS-CBN News.

He said this can also be shown if the President will start from his very own managed agency – the Department of Agriculture, and the Bureau of Customs which is constantly bombarded by allegations of all forms of irregularities.

“Actions speak louder than words. Consistency of action proves sincerity. If the President is serious in his fight against agricultural smuggling, then the best place to start would be the Dept of Agri, from those who release the permits and other documents, and the Bureau of Customs, from those who clear the release of unlawful or questionable imports,” Pimentel said.

“Bilang na daw ang mga araw ng smugglers. Ang importante na lang malaman ay kailan tayo mag-uumpisa magbilang,” Pimentel said.

The Department of Agriculture said it will intensify its anti-smuggling efforts following Marcos' fresh directives.

