Indian arrested in Makati over illegal drugs

MANILA - Authorities nabbed an Indian man for allegedly possessing illegal drugs in Makati City, authorities said Friday.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested by the NBI task force against illegal drugs in an apartelle in Guanzon St., Bgy. Poblacion. The agents served a search warrant after they received information that the suspect was dealing drugs in the area.

Various drug paraphernalia were retrieved from the apartelle unit the suspect was renting. He denied that he owned the contraband and claimed that it was brought by alias Melody, a sex worker that he allegedly hired.

Melody denied the allegation and said that the contraband was already in the unit when she arrived Thursday at midnight.

However, she admitted that she used drugs with the suspect inside the unit.

The Indian said he is a jeweler carrying a temporary resident visa. He admitted to frequenting the Philippines often but denied selling and using drugs.

He faces an illegal possession of drug paraphernalia complaint. The suspect national will undergo a drug test and if found positive, he will be charged with illegal drug use.

RELATED VIDEO