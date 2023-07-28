Helicopter makes emergency landing in Bukidnon

A helicopter of the Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services (PAMAS) made an emergency landing in a banana plantation in Lantapan, Bukidnon Thursday.

PAMAS helicopter pilot Jared Hoewing was flying the R44 helicopter with registry RP-C189 near the base in Valencia City, Bukidnon at 10 a.m. when the helicopter began losing power, forcing him to conduct an emergency landing in a banana field about 3 miles from the airbase.

"Thankfully, neither the pilot nor passengers were seriously injured. One passenger was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but his condition was not critical. There were no other injuries," the PAMAS official Facebook page said.

Air traffic control said PAMAS did not file a flight plan for the operation.

Reineer Baculinao, chief of the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB), contacted PAMAS to confirm the emergency landing. Authorities are now investigating the accident.