Greenpeace warns on use of microwaveable, biodegradable plastics

Children gather garbage near the mouth of Pasig river that connects it to Manila Bay in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on World Environment Day, June 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Greenpeace Philippines urged the public Friday to refrain from using microwaveable plastic containers and be careful when using biodegradable plastics.

Greenpeace Philippines’ Zero Waste Campaigner Marian Ledesma said those microwaveable containers emit particles that humans can inhale, aside from the environmental effects.

“Sinasabihan tayo na huwag i-microwave yung mga plastic dahil it can lead to harmful effect. And a lot of doctors still say na kahit microwaveable yung plastic, huwag pa ring gamitin, i-transfer sa mga ceramic or glass na container. Because high heat does have an effect on plastic and a tendency to release it,” Ledesma said.

But even the so-called biodegradable, compostables, or bioplastics now flooding the market pose danger, according to Ledesma.

This is because of such materials get degraded using heat, which also gives a negative effect to one’s health and environment as well.

“Dahil kahit na biodegradable sya, they can stil be made or partly made through fossil fuels. Or if completely plant-based sya, or bio-based sya, kailangan pa rin ng industrial composting facilities to allow it to compost properly,” she explained.

“Not all of them will degrade naturally na nasa bakuran lang o nasa landfill lang. Kailangan pa rin ng tamang proseso and the perfect conditions for them to decompose. Kapag hindi na-achieve the right conditions in these facilities na specialized for the process, parang nagiging plastic lang sya na natatapon. Hindi siya made-degrade, hindi siya magde-decompose,” she added.

Ledesma also provided the overall picture of plastics use in the Philippines and the whole world.

“A report from an NGO from the UK Clear Fund showed that plastic aggravated flooding especially in urban areas. Can affect approximate 218 million people, and most of these people come from poor or low-income communities. So, we see it here in the Philippines very clearly kapag tag-ulan, apekatado tayo. A lot of flooding sa ating mga city streets are aggravated because of plastics waste in those areas,” Ledesma pointed out.

Ledesma said flooding in various parts of the country brought about by super typhoon Egay can also be blamed on the incessant use of plastics and the irresponsible disposal of such waste.

“People also have to dispose their plastic waste properly. And as much as possible, look into alternatives,” Ledesma said.

“Really when it comes to plastics, I think we should really be educating people about the risks all throughout its life cycle, and also, kung papano natin mababawasan yung paggamit ng plastic in our day-to-day lives. Ano yung mga alternatibo na pwede nating tingnan at pwedeng gamitin,” Ledesma reminded the public.

WASTE TO ENERGY

Greenpeace Philippines meantime appealed to lawmakers to reexamine their stand about the “Waste-to-Energy” bill which is now up for Senate plenary debate.

The proposed measure seeks to create policies and regulatory framework for waste-to-energy technology.

Ledesma said many countries have already turned down the idea of using waste-to-energy technology because of its environmental effects, and negative health impact that its plants could bring to the people living near the area.

“Maraming epekto yung pagsusunog ng plastic, whether it’s for energy or just to dispose of it. Yung affected are going to be the communities ano... na nasa gilid ng mga facilities ng waste-to-energy. It’s a threat on their health. And at the same time, contributor din ito sa climate change,” Ledesma said.

“As a country that is vulnerable to climate change, I think we have to reconsider about engaging in technologies that will add to the problem and worsen the impact of the climate crisis,” she added.

The WTE bill is being sponsored on the Senate floor by by Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who is also chairman of the Committee on Energy.

Senators Win Gatchalian, Ramon Revilla, Jr and Francis Tolentino are co-authors of the bill.