MANILA — The helicopter that made an emergency landing on a banana plantation in Valencia City, Bukidnon did not have a flight plan, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Friday.

An R44 helicopter belonging to the Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services (PAMAS) made an emergency landing on Thursday in Sitio Babahagon in Bukidnon, prompting concerns over safety protocols and adherence to aviation regulations.

It was carrying 2 pilots and 2 passengers.

The incident caught the attention of the Laguindingan Airport Tower, which is responsible for monitoring air traffic in the area.

PAMAS did not file a flight plan for this particular operation, based on CAAP's investigation.

CAAP expressed serious reservations about the lack of a flight plan, citing potential risks to the crew and passengers.

The organization has commenced an investigation, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) has been assigned to take charge of the case.

AIIB chief Reineer Baculinao said they already reached out to PAMAS to gather crucial information and initiate a thorough examination of the accident.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said that penalties would be determined based on the results of the investigation.

PAMAS said the helicopter was flying at an altitude of approximately 3,000 feet when it unexpectedly experienced a loss of power, forcing the pilot to make the critical decision of an emergency landing.

Neither the pilot nor the passengers sustained serious injuries during the landing. However, one passenger required further medical evaluation and was taken to a nearby hospital.