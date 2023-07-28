A resident uses plastic sacks and scrap wood as he strengthens a shanty to help make it withstand the storms in Baseco Community in Tondo Manila on June 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A survey conducted by Pulse Asia showed that 84 percent of Filipinos believed that government should strengthen its fight against corruption, but also found that 47 percent of the population are already desensitized by the problem.

Think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, which commissioned the survey, presented the findings during a briefing on Friday.

"The result shows a significant majority agreeing to the need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions. You find it here 84 percent agreeing with the statement... Also we have marginally higher agreement among those in the ABC and almost the same level of agreement in classes D and E," Pulse Asia Research president Ronald Holmes said.

"Virtually no one disagrees with the strengthening of the agencies, laws and mechanisms to fight corruption," he added.

The poll was conducted nationwide from June 19 to 23.

When asked about which effect of corruption affects them the most, respondents named the following.

-Loss of trust in government services and public officials, 67 percent o

-"Normalized" attitude towards corrupt practices, 47 percent

-Inefficient service delivery, 44 percent

-Abuse and intimidation by members of the government, 42 percent

-Less public funds devoted to addressing social issues, 40 percent

-Less competitive business environment, 31 percent

-Substandard infrastructure, 12 percent

-Loss of money due to bribes, 10 percent

Holmes found one particular effect "disturbing."

"A bit more disturbing though not surprising... [is that] almost a majority of Filipinos express the sentiment that they have been desensitized to corruption, that they find that their attitude towards corruption has been more or less normalized. It's a sense of helplessness, probably," Holmes said.

"It is disturbing because if people already submit that corruption is pervasive and nothing can be done, then that will be the end of what we refer to or what we wish would be democratic...in the country," he added.

According to Holmes, one of the usual recommendations in the past is to establish a single "well-resourced anti corruption agency" that has fiscal autonomy and insulated from partisanship and political interference.

"Unfortunately this recommendation, which had been given to past administrations, has not been heeded. Perhaps this administration would take on and eventually follow through and adhere to and implement this particular recommendation," Holmes said.

