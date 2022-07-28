Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday updated the details of the reported fifth fatality from the powerful Luzon earthquake.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said that the initially reported fifth fatality from Cagayan province has been verified to be non-existent.

But the death toll remains at five as another report of a person who died in Ilocos Sur was received by the agency but still subject for verification.

"Earlier today, we went to four fatalities because the Cagayan fatality was already tagged as non-existent... But this morning, we had another item reported to us. So, we're back to 5. We have five fatalities reported now at the NDRRMC again," Timbal told ANC's Dateline Philippines.

The other reported deaths from Wednesday's magnitude 7 quake are from La Trinidad and Tuba in Benguet, Balbalan in Kalinga province, and Bangued in Abra. Timbal said these have since been confirmed by local officials.

Up to 131 people have also been reported wounded following the quake. Majority or 113 of them were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The affected population stood at 12,945 from six provinces, latest NDRRMC data also showed.

Twenty-one evacuation centers have been opened, catering to 541 families.

The NDRRMC recorded 857 partially damaged and 11 destroyed houses in the CAR.

Damage to infrastructure is initially estimated to cost P33.8 million. No dams were damaged by the quake, said Timbal.

He said search, rescue, and retrieval operations are being done by local governments, although so far, they have not yet received a complete report of missing persons.

TRANSPORT SYSTEM 'BACK TO NORMAL'

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the public transport system in the quake-affected areas has returned to normal.

Bus companies and seaports have went back to their normal operations, he said.

No major damage was reported in the airports within the areas hardest hit by the earthquake. But there were cracks seen in the terminal buildings of the Laoag Airport and in Loakan Airport in Baguio City, Bautista said.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan said that most of the major roads in Region 1 and CAR have been cleared, except for Kennon Road in Benguet.

"For safety reasons, we are closing iyong Kennon Road because may mga aftershocks pa. And we don't want to endanger iyong motorists natin doon kung may malaglag pa na mga bato na maliliit," Bonoan said.

The DPWH is now also planning to reinforce slope protection projects in some of the quake-hit roads in Luzon, but it would take some time before it is safe to do so, he said.