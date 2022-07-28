Marcos visits quake-hit Abra

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos flew to earthquake-hit Abra on Thursday morning, Malacanang said.

Marcos will be briefed on rescue and relief efforts upon his arrival in the province, according to the Palace.

A magnitude 7 temblor hit the town of Langilang town in Abra around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The tremor was felt all the way to Metro Manila.

At least 5 persons were reported dead due to the earthquake, according to the national disaster council.

More details to follow.