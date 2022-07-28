Marcos greets Iglesia Ni Cristo on its 108th anniversary

Screengrab from Net25/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday greeted Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) on its 108th anniversary and noted the church's efforts in peace and reconciliation in the country and in different parts of the world.

In his message, Marcos hoped that with their help, the goals for the betterment of the country would be attained.

"Gamitin natin ang pagkakataong ito upang tayo ay ganap na magkasundo sa kabila ng ating mga pagkakaiba at hindi pagkakaunawaan," his message read.

"Nawa, sa ating pagbubuklod ay makamit natin nang sama-sama ang ating mga minimithi para sa Inang Bayan."

He also wished INC Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo good health and strength for his leadership.

Marcos secured the backing of the influential religious group in May.

The group has over 2.6 million members in the Philippines, based on the last national census in 2015, and adheres to bloc voting.

