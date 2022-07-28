Filipino Canadian activists find Marcos' SONA lacking

Bayan Canada, Migrante B.C., and Sulong UBC delivered their own State of the Nation address in the city of Surrey.

In their 'SONA ng Bayan,' martial law victim Chris Sorio called on the Philippine government to ensure that overseas Filipino workers are given better protection especially since they help prop up the country’s economy. Last year alone, overseas Filipinos sent home more than $31 billion in cash remittances.

With the amount of money that they send back to the Philippines, Sorio said OFWs should not have to pay for services that they need from embassies and consulates abroad. He added that the government should stop making overseas Pinoys pay for the compulsory insurance that they will not use.

"Tinawag nga itong 'fighting demands' dahil kailangan natin itong ipaglaban para maibigay sa atin. Kasama na rito ang pagtigil ng singilin sa sa Philippine, yung Philhealth premiums, kasi, kahit ikaw ay nakatira na sa Canada pero ikaw ay permanent resident at dual citizen, obligado ka magbayad ng Philhealth premium na hindi naman natin gagamitin," Sorio pointed out.

(We call these 'fighting demands' because we have to fight before this is given to us, including stopping payment of Philhealth premiums, because even if you live in Canada but you are a permanent resident and a dual citizen, you’re required to pay the Philhealth premium, which you would not even use.)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first SONA on July 25th.

The groups wanted it to address the lack of employment opportunities in the Philippines that has forced many Filipinos to look for jobs in other countries. But in his speech, Marcos instead ordered the faster deployment of overseas workers abroad.

"Why do we have to come to Canada for a better life? It’s because conditions in the Philippines are unlivable," Anakbayan Canada Secretary General Izza Carlin noted.

Migrante BC founding chair Erie Maestro also expressed concern that Marcos' SONA did not address human rights issues and the resumption of the peace process in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, some Filipino residents of Surrey were surprised to see the SONA rally.

"Dapat pagbigyan nila yung bago. Try nila, diba? At saka sila magprotesta kung hindi maganda," resident Edith Ontal said.

(They should give the new one a chance. They should give it a try, right? Then, they can protest if it fails.)

Surrey, a city outside Vancouver, is considered by the activist groups as a stronghold for Marcos supporters.