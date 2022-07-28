Ejercito echoes call to create dedicated disaster agency

MANILA - Senator JV Ejercito on Thursday echoed other lawmakers' stand on the creation of an agency that will specifically address disaster-related concerns in the country.

Ejercito is among the senators who have filed a bill that seeks to create a Department of Disaster Management.

"Considering our geographic location we are really (in the) Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to earthquakes, eruption, wala nang taon na lumilipas na walang calamity, we really have to have a full-fledged department," Ejercito said in an interview.

"Although may NDRRMC pero parang more of reaction yun. Because of frequency of calamities and magnitude it should be a full-fledged department. just like Japan full time ang kanilang Department for Disaster Management," he added.

The said a department can provide personnel a "proactive" full-time rescue training.

The agency can also acquire the needed rescue equipment and establish evacuation centers for disaster evacuees, Ejercito said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier expressed support for calls for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

The DDR will streamline responsibilities related to disaster preparedness, which are scattered across various departments and offices, Sen. Christopher Go earlier said.

But some senators in the 18th Congress had opposed the creation of the proposed department and said current agencies should be strengthened instead.

