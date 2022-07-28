DSWD vows financial aid for quake victims

Volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross-Abra Chapter attend to an elderly woman suffering from a suspected fracture at the Abra Provincial Capitol grounds on July 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Residents affected by the powerful earthquake that struck parts of Luzon may avail of financial assistance of between P5,000 to P10,000, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Thursday.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez said that an initial P10 million has been set aside by the agency for quake victims under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“Ito po, i-a-assess lang po kayo ng ating mga social welfare officer at sisiguraduhin po naming maibibigay po sa inyo iyong mga ayuda na iyan,” Lopez said in a televised briefing.

Meanwhile, families of those who died in the earthquake will also receive burial assistance from the government, he added.

The death toll due to the magnitude-7 quake that struck Abra has risen to 5 and injured more than 100 others, disaster response officials said.

"Iyan po ay agaran din pong pinatulungan ni DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo. Ang sinabi po, bibigyan po ng AICS na P10,000 and at the same time, iyong burial assistance po ay pinasasagot na po ni Secretary Erwin, iyan po ay nagkakahalaga ng hanggang P25,000,” the official said.

(DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo already ordered assistance for them. He said they would receive P10,000 under AICS while government will shoulder the burial assistance pegged at P25,000.)

Lopez also assured the public that additional funds are in place.

“Kasi, ngayon po, na-consolidate na namin iyong mga pera na available, iyong mga funds na available, non-food items and food items na available, ready na ready na po. Nasa higit isang bilyong piso po iyong naka-standby po dito po sa DSWD, handa nating i-ayuda sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

(Right now, we already consolidated the money and funds available, as well as the food and non-food items. These are ready. At least P1 billion worth of funds are prepositioned in DSWD and could already be distributed.)

The DSWD earlier said some 47,000 individuals in the Ilocos and Cordillera Administrative Regions were affected by the quake.

Abra has already declared a state of calamity after Wednesday's earthquake "severely damaged" private and government properties, and affected about 80 percent of the population.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier in the day ordered local officials and government agencies to ensure a clean supply of water to quake-hit residents and ensure that assistance would reach even far-flung areas.

