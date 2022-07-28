DOH says to ensure vape regulation under new law

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday it will "tighten its grip where the law enables it" on the monitoring and regulation of heated tobacco products after the Vape Bill lapsed into law.

The DOH said it would work closely with relevant authorities and partners in crafting the Vape Law’s implementing rules and regulations "with the sworn duty to ensure that the threat of vapes, heated tobacco products, and other similar items of use will be monitored and regulated."

The new law lowers the age of sale of vapes to 18 years old from 21 and transfers its regulation under the Department of Trade and Industry from the Food and Drug Administration.

RELATED VIDEO