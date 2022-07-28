MAYNILA — Pumalag ang Department of Health (DOH) sa puna ni dating Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion kaugnay ng mga nag-expire na COVID-19 vaccines.

Ayon kay Dr. Anna Lisa Ong-Lim ng DOH Technical Advisory Group, maling sabihin na dahil sa nahuli ang pag-apruba sa ikalawang booster shot kaya marami ang nasayang na bakuna.

“Ito bang pag-expire ng mga bakuna dahil ba ‘yan ngayon lang in-approve ang second booster recommendation? I would beg to disagree kasi these are the same vaccines that were available for the first booster and even the primary series," ani Ong-Lim. "So, hindi dahil sa ngayon lang in-approve ang second booster kaya nagkaroon tayo ng expired doses kung hindi dahil nagkaroon tayo ng gaps sa pagro-rollout or pagtanggap ng mga tao."

Ayon kay Ong-Lim, maaaring maraming dahilan kung bakit may mga na-expire na bakuna na dapat tugunan, pero hindi dahil nahuli ang rekomendasyon sa second booster.

“I think it’s not very productive to focus on that. I think it’s more productive to identify the gaps that led to why this happened,” ani Ong-Lim.

Sinabi naman ni Health Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho, may tamang proseso bago aprubahan ang pagtuturok ng bakuna na hindi puwedeng madaliin.

“We want to assure the public that there’s a process for making sure that the entire program uses vaccines that are safe, we abide by evidence,” saad ni Ho.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Concepcion na na-expire ang P5.1 bilyong halaga ng COVID-19 vaccines na nasa pribadong sektor dahil huli na ang desisyon ng DOH para ipamahagi ng second booster.

"The lack of urgency on the part of the HTAC and the DOH at which the vaccination advisories, policies, and implementation progressed caused the bulk disposal of these hard-earned Covid-19 vaccines," saad ni Concepcion sa isang pahayag.

