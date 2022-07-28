People eligible for the 2nd booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on July 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former Palace Joey Concepcion on Thursday criticized health authorities for their late decision in expanding eligibility for the second booster shot as some 4.25 million COVID-19 vaccines reportedly expired.

The Go Negosyo founder said the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council to expand the coverage of the second booster came too late.

"This is a huge loss. I mean P5 billion [worth of expired vaccines] is not small for the private sector, especially. For the government, even more," he told ANC.

Concepcion earlier said the final batch of AstraZeneca vaccines would expire on July 31, while the last Moderna vaccines expired on Wednesday, July 27.

Out of the total, 3,629,150 are Moderna vaccines, Concepcion said. This means only Pfizer vaccines are left for first and second boosters, he said.



Concepcion said health authorities were urged as early as April to allow second booster shots.

"Unfortunately, HTAC just didn't act on it right away... This wouldn't have come to this point," said the former presidential adviser for entrepreneurship.

"Even if we have 30 days still, we could have done many things with 30 days. But when was it approved? Right on the day that it did expire. So, that's so ironic," he added.

The Department of Health on Tuesday expanded the coverage of second booster to adults ages 50 and above, and immunocompromised individuals ages 18 to 49.

Concepcion said he was "frustrated" with how vaccine wastage could have been avoided. He said the money came from companies which struggled during the pandemic.

"I mean, we didn't have to do it. We could have just gone to the LGUs and take our vaccination there," he said.

Concepcion urged the next health secretary to be the "commander-in-chief in this entire health issue". He said the DOH chief should be able to overrule any recommendation of its advisory committees.

The HTAC is an independent advisory body tasked with providing guidance to the DOH on the coverage of health interventions and technologies.

Last May, the HTAC said second booster shots were approved only for vulnerable sectors because data to support an additional dose for younger people were limited at that time.

There is "some short-term benefit" of an additional mRNA booster shot for health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised, HTAC member and pediatrician Dr. Anna Ong-Lim said, citing 7 studies from Canada and Israel.

"Okay na okay yung binibigay na proteksyon ng ating primary series at first boosters. May specific population na hindi kagandahan ang immune response kaya madali maintindihan na kailangan ng konting tulong--ito ang immunocompromised at elderly," she said in a forum.

(The protection we receive from primary series and first boosters are good. There are specific populations that don't have good immune response so it's understandable they need a little help--these are the immunocompromised and the elderly.)

Moving forward, Concepcion said the government should focus on 1 or 2 vaccine brands for second boosters.

"Let us move forward. Let's learn from this," he added.

As of July 21, some 71 million people are fully vaccinated while 15.7 million have received their first booster. Only 1.1 million have received second booster shots.