MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said 54 healthcare facilities have been damaged by the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit the province of Abra on Wednesday.

In a media briefing, Health Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho said 8 hospitals, 28 rural health units, and 18 barangay health stations were reported with damages.

Meanwhile, the DOH Central Office said they will extend extend assistance by sending trucks carrying 20 tents, 200 cot beds, hygiene kits, medicines and other supplies in quake-affected areas.

Some medical teams from Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center and Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center have also been deployed.

Abra Provincial Also is also providing aid, Ho said.

A report from DOH’s Centers for Health Development in Cordillera Administrative Region said 272 were injured from the quake, including 19 hospital admissions; 4 died; while 4 are still missing.

The provincial government of Abra already declared a state of calamity due to the earthquake.

