5.1 magnitude quake jolts Ilocos Sur

MANILA—A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur early Thursday morning, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 2:43 a.m. approximately 2 km southwest of Suyo town at a depth of 10 km.

Intensity 2 was registered in Bangued, Abra.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 28 July 2022 - 02:43 AM

Magnitude = 5.1

Depth = 010 km

Instrumental Intensity 2 was also experienced in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur while Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Baguio City, Benguet; and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was also experienced in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur while Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Baguio City, Benguet; and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

An aftershock is expected, Phivolcs said.

The agency did not say if the tremor was an aftershock of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that severely hit Ilocos Sur, Abra and other parts of northern Luzon on Wednesday.

Phivolcs director Usec. Renato Solidum said that aftershocks may cause additional damage in areas badly affected by the powerful quake, the epicenter of which was traced northeast of Tayum, Abra.

