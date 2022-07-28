35 schools damaged by magnitude 7 Abra quake

MANILA -- Thirty-five schools were damaged by the magnitude 7 quake that rocked parts of Luzon on Wednesday, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

In a statement, the DepEd said 11 schools were damaged in Central Luzon,, while 9 schools were damaged in Cagayan Valley.

Meanwhile, 8 schools sustained damage in the Cordillera Administrative Region, while 7 schools were destroyed in the Ilocos Region.

The initial cost needed for the repair of the schools is at P228.5 million, the DepEd said.

The agency also said it has called for an emergency meeting

with the regional and division disaster risk reduction and management coordinators of the affected regions.

They are also looking into how many students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel need help after the quake destroyed their school.

At least 5 people have been reported dead while 64 others were injured when a powerful quake rocked parts of Luzon on Wednesday.