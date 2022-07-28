A classroom at Pacpaca Elementary School in Luba, Abra in the aftermath of a magnitude 7 earthquake that rocked parts of Luzon on July 27, 2022. Photo from the Department of Education.



MANILA — The number of schools that sustained damage due to the magnitude 7 earthquake that rocked Luzon rose to 164, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

The figure, reported by DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa in a TeleRadyo interview, was significantly higher than the 35 reported earlier by the agency.

He did not specify the areas of the damaged schools, although the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had indicated in its initial report that such were recorded in Regions 1, 2, 3 and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The cost for repairs of the damaged schools jumped to P940 million from P228.5 million, Poa said.

According to him, the DepEd has yet to decide if it would postpone the Aug. 22 opening of School Year 2022-2023 in areas affected by the major quake.

"Wala pa pong desisyon or anunsiyo sa pagpapa-delay ng start ng classes para diyan sa mga apektado ng ating lindol kahapon. We are still continuously monitoring the situation sa field," he said.

(We have not decided or announced delays in the start of classes for those affected by yesterday's earthquake. We are still continuously monitoring the situation in the field.)

But the DepEd is already looking at providing affected schools with temporary learning spaces, described as "tent-type spaces" that can serve as makeshift classrooms.

"Right now, we're still studying the design... We're looking for the most effective and of course, the safest design para sa ating (for our) learners," Poa said.

The spokesman added that only one teacher was reported to have been injured, but this happened "during a seminar that was held in a hotel" instead of on-campus.

The DepEd earlier "activated" its disaster risk reduction and management teams to monitor the situation in areas affected by the earthquake, and provide psychological first aid to affected personnel and students.

Wednesday's powerful quake had its epicenter in Abra but was felt in many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. It left at least five people dead, over 130 injured, and hundreds of houses and structures damaged.