1 dead, 34 injured in Ilocos Sur after magnitude 7 quake

MANILA – One person died while 34 others were injured in the province of Ilocos Sur after a powerful magnitude 7 quake rocked parts of Luzon on Wednesday.

“Meron pong isang 88 years old female na natabunan ng landslide,” Governor Jeremias Singson told TeleRadyo.

(An 88 year-old woman was buried in the landslide.)

The 34 injured, meanwhile, only sustained minor injuries trying to save themselves from the quake’s effects, he said.

Singson said 6,000 individuals all in all were affected by the tremor.

Meanwhile, 460 structures were damaged by the quake in Ilocos Sur, according to Singson.

“There are 460 houses ang apektado at 14 of them were totally damaged. ‘Di na pwedeng tirahan, bagsak talaga. Yung iba, partially damaged. Kasama na po doon, yung sinabi kong 460, yung mga simbahan natin, yung mga bell tower, atsaka iba pa,” he explained.

(460 houses were affected, 14 of them were totally damaged. You can't live in them anymore. Some are partially damaged. When I said 460 houses, that count includes churches, bell towres, and other structures.)

The governor also added that the famed Calle Crisologo in Vigan City is closed to tourists as heritage houses in the area were destroyed.

“Marami ding na-damage sa Calle Crisologo, atsaka yung isang ancestral house doon, lahat ng bubungan na ata ay halos bumagsak yung bubungan na, antique na bubungan tsaka yung pader niya, kaya marami din nasira yung aming heritage.”

(A lot of structures were damaged in Calle Crisologo. One ancestral house there had its antique roof collapse. Part of our heritage was destroyed.)

--TeleRadyo, 28 July 2022