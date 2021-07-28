PH confirms 4,478 more COVID-19 cases

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,478 new COVID-19 infections as the country logged its highest positivity rate in nearly 3 months, data showed.

The day's additional cases pushed the country's total recorded coronavirus infections to 1,566,667, of which 54,552 or 3.5 percent are active, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Of the 34,199 individuals who underwent COVID-19 testing on Monday, 15 percent turned out positive for the virus. ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said it is the highest since May 1.

The Department of Health said the day's relatively fewer new COVID-19 cases was due to the late case extraction on Monday. The agency reported over 7,000 new cases on Tuesday due to the circumstance.

"There were some cases reported yesterday that should have been included in the case counts today (July 28)," the agency said.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said that with the disclaimer considered, the day's fresh infections is the lowest in 2 weeks or since July 14.

There were 84 more people who died due to the disease, raising the country's death toll to 27,401.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 6,149 to 1,484,714, which represents 94.8 percent of the cumulative total cases.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

