P6.8-M worth of suspected shabu confiscated in Cebu City

CEBU CITY—The drug enforcement unit in this city arrested 2 suspected drug couriers recently.

A kilo of suspected shabu was retrieved from the suspects, with the items having an approximate street value of P6.8 million. They were wrapped in large packs ready to be distributed, police added.

The drug bust happened at San Carlos Heights, Barangay Quiot on Tuesday where a police poseur-buyer asked to purchase from the suspects in the mountainous area.

According to Police Col. Josefino Ligan, they had been monitoring the suspects for quite some time and the suspects had been dealing drugs with people inside jail.

Both suspects, who admitted their positions as couriers on the night of the arrest, will be charged with selling and possession of illegal drugs. — Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC



