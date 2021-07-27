Metro Manila healthcare capacity at 'moderate risk' in event of new COVID surge: DOH

People queue outside the Ospital ng Maynila as City of Manila opened 7 hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. Hundreds of residents lined up as early as 5 a.m. for to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, prompting the city government to increase its allocation from 300 vaccines to 1,200 doses. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila's healthcare capacity is at "moderate risk" in the event of another COVID-19 surge, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The DOH has different parameters and thresholds than independent research groups such as OCTA, said DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

OCTA Research had proposed a "circuit breaker" lockdown to reverse what it said was the early stages of a virus surge possibly due to the Delta variant in the capital region.

Metro Manila's virus reproduction rate, or the number of people infected by a virus patient, is "more than 1," according to Vergeire.

"Ngayon po nasa moderate risk tayo at binabantayan namin araw-araw," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Right now we're at moderate risk and we continue to monitor this every day.)

"Sa nakikita ho natin ngayon, we’re still managing but as I’ve said very cautious tayo na isang araw makita natin lumagpas ng threshold then we will increase or escalate the restrictions."

(From what we can see right now, we're still managing but as I’ve said, we're very cautious that if it crosses the threshold then we will increase or escalate the restrictions.)

Vergeire reminded the public to continue to follow minimum health standards and to get vaccinated for protection against severe COVID-19.

The country has so far detected 119 cases of the highly transmissible variant, of which 12 were active infections, Vergeire said.

It tallied 7,186 fresh cases on Tuesday, the highest reported in more than a month due to delays in data aggregation, bringing the country's total to 1,562,420 infections.