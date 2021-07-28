House passes bill seeking to standardize licensure of physical therapists

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed on final reading House Bill 9216 or the proposed "Philippine Physical Therapy Law."

The bill, approved by 199 lawmakers with one abstention, will be sent to the Senate for approval.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill seeks to promote the development of globally competitive, highly motivated and well-trained Filipino physical therapists by instituting standards for the practice of the profession, including those for licensure, registration and continuing education.

Among others, the bill creates the Professional Regulatory Board of Physical Therapy and requires the licensure of physical therapists.

It will also propose the adoption of a Code of Ethics and Ethical Standards of Practice, and require physical therapists to undertake the Continuing Professional Development Program for Physical Therapists in the country.

Conditions will be also set for allowing foreign physical therapists to practice in the country.

It will also penalize violations of the proposed law.

