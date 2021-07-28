PH's first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz promoted in Philippine Air Force

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after a lift, July 26, 2021. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA - Champion weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has been promoted in the Philippine Air Force after snatching the country's first Olympic medal, the military said Wednesday, the latest in the celebratory windfall the athlete has so far received.

Diaz was promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant effective Tuesday, said Capt. Jonathan Zata, public affairs chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"We laud and support this move at the General Headquarters to mark SSgt. Diaz’s remarkable achievements in the field of sports and for bringing pride and glory to our country," he said in a statement.



"Congratulations, SSgt. Diaz. The AFP is proud of your accomplishments and may you continue to serve as an inspiration to your fellow service members."

Diaz bagged the historic gold in the women's weightlifting 55-kilogram class on Monday, ending the Philippines' 97-year quest for the most coveted win since it first competed in the Olympics in 1924.