Duterte possible VP bid 'in poor taste, unethical,' says Gordon

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his last State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 26, 2021. PCOO screengrab

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte running for vice president in next year's elections would be in "poor taste" and "unethical," Senator Richard Gordon said Wednesday.

The senator, however, believes Duterte would not do so.

"I think it would be in poor taste, I think it’s unethical because you’re trying to get through the backdoor when you can’t go into the front door," he told ANC's Headstart.

"To go and run for vice president, that is the way of extending his term. Frankly, I don’t believe he’s going to do that. He’s got advisers that what you call, confuse the enemy."

Duterte had several times expressed his interest in running for vice president after his political party urged him, saying winning would make him immune from suit.

Several critics have pointed out that only the President was immune from suit and that his vice presidency bid would violate the spirit of the Constitution.

Gordon said the country's president must be "respected by the whole world."

"Our President must not only be respected by the country but by the whole world, not just China. Wherever he goes, our overseas workers will be respected, not mocked, not abused," he said.

"I’m sorry Digong when you're showing the dirty finger, when you’re using the T word, when you're cursing God, the Church and suddenly you turn around and say 'Sana tulungan tayo ng Panginoon,' that's very hypocritical."

("I’m sorry Digong when you're showing the dirty finger, when you’re using the T word, when you're cursing God, the Church and suddenly you turn around and say 'I hope God will help us,' that's veyr hypocritical.)

He added, "That shows the kind of definition of our public is where. Tinatanggap natin yan, pinapalakpakan natin...To me, it’s in bad taste. What is really more wrong, very few people condemn it."

The President and the senator had previously exchanged barbs over state-insurer PhilHealth's debt that reached P1 billion over COVID-19 tests the latter conducted on returning Filipino migrant workers.