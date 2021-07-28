PNP chief orders probe on shooting of 2 Albay activists caught vandalizing

Two activists in Albay were gunned down by police on July 26, 2021 when they allegedly fought back after being accosted vandalizing a bridge with an anti-Duterte slogan. Contributed photo

MANILA — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Wednesday he ordered an investigation on the policemen from Albay who shot dead 2 activists supposedly spray-painting protest slogans.

Eleazar, in a statement, said he also asked the Bicol region police chief to put the 2 involved cops under restrictive custody while waiting for the results of the investigation.

"Upang maalis ang mga haka-haka at alegasyon tungkol sa pagkamatay ng dalawa umanong aktibista sa Albay, inatasan ko na ang [PNP] Internal Affairs Service... na tutukan at pabilisin ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon upang bigyan ng linaw kung ano ba talaga ang nangyari dito," he said.

(To remove any speculations and allegations on the death of the 2 supposed activists in Albay, I've asked the PNP Internal Affairs Service... to focus and hasten its investigation, to bring clarity on what happened.)

Eleazar appealed to the public to refrain from speculating until a final report on the incident is done.

Human rights groups said the 2 activists were shot dead by the police while vandalizing a bridge with a supposedly anti-administration graffiti.

The police report, meanwhile, claimed the 2 men were armed and fired shots at the cops, forcing the law enforcers to fight back.

The killing took place before Duterte delivered his last State of the Nation Address, where he promised security forces of free legal services in case they figured in cases in line with their duty.

