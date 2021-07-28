DOH tells public not to share unverified new quarantine classifications

MANILA - The Department of Health on Wednesday warned against the circulation of unverified information regarding the new quarantine classifications that will be implemented in the country.

In a statement, the DOH said the Inter-Agency Task Force has yet to decide on the new classifications.

"We remind the public not to share unverified sources of information to avoid panic and confusion," it said.

There have been calls for the implementation of a stricter lockdown as experts observe a rise in COVID-19 cases in areas like Metro Manila amid the detection of the Delta variant in the country.

The DOH assured that there is no surge in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region yet, but said it is monitoring the increase in new cases in some areas.

The government is expected to announce the new quarantine classifications after the IATF meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, IATF co-chairperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the new classifications starting August 1 may be announced Thursday or Friday.

The IATF has informed local governments of their initial quarantine classifications, but mayors and governors have until this Wednesday to appeal against these, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Huwag po nating pangunahan ‘yong mga lockdown or anything like that. We don’t want to create a sense of panic also sa ating mga kababayan," Nograles said.

(Let us not pre-empt the lockdowns or anything like that. We don’t want to create a sense of panic among our compatriots.)

"A sense of heightened responsibility na lang siguro, ‘yong i-heighten na lang ang ating pagbabantay, pag-iiwas, mga health protocols… not a sense of panic," he advised the public.

(Let us just have heightened responsibility, heighten our monitoring, avoidance of risks, and compliance with health protocols--not a sense of panic.)



"The economy will still continue to function" with the August quarantine, said the official.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 1,566,667 COVID-19 infections, with 27,401 deaths and 54,552 active cases.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier in the day said they already administered more than 18.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 11.33 million are first shots.

A total of 6.83 million people, meanwhile, are already fully vaccinated against the disease.

