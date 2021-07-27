DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos from Oman

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said it has brought home 345 overseas Filipinos from Oman via a special chartered flight from the Middle Eastern country.

In a statement, the DFA said the increased number of stranded overseas Filipino workers in Oman prompted the Philippine embassy in Muscat to request for a repatriation flight.

The Philippine Embassy in Muscat will continue to accept applications for the DFA repatriations in Oman scheduled this August.



The group, which included 10 minors, arrived Tuesday morning. All but five of those repatriated are land-based workers.

"The extension of the IATF pronouncement covering countries with Delta variant also triggered the increased number of OFWs leading the Department to take a quick action to remedy the situation," said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola.

In addition to the return flight ticket, the repatriates will be provided with free swab test and free stay at a quarantine facility, as well as a $200 reintegration assistance, the DFA said.

"The Department will continue to address the situation in Oman. Two more repatriation flights are scheduled this 10 and 25 of August, congruent with the Department's continuing commitment to bring home our kababayans amidst the travel restriction due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic," Arriola said.

The DFA said the Philippine embassy in Muscat will continue to accept applications for the scheduled repatriations from Oman.