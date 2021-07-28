18-M COVID-19 vaccine doses given in PH, 6.8-M fully vaccinated: task force

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has administered some 18 million coronavirus vaccine shots, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Wednesday, adding that the country broke its daily inoculation target this week.

On Tuesday, authorities alone administered about 659,000 COVID-19 shots, said NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

"For the first time po, nalampasan natin ang target natin na 500,000 [doses] sa isang araw," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We surpassed our target of 500,000 doses in a day.)

This raised the total number of jabs given to about 18.1 million, Dizon said.

At least 6.8 million Filipinos have received 2 vaccine doses, he said. Meanwhile, 11.3 million have taken their first dose of the vaccine.

The official attributed the inoculation milestone to higher confidence in vaccines and concern over the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, local transmission of which was confirmed by the health department last week.

"Kailangan po talaga bilisan natin lalo ang pagbabakuna, lalo na sa mga area na mataas ang risk sa Delta variant," Dizon said.

(We need to further speed up our vaccination, especially in areas where the risk of the Delta variant is high.)

"Ang prinsipyo naman po natin lagi kung saan mataas and risk, doon po mas marami ang bakuna, so tuloy-tuloy pa rin po tayo doon," he added.

(Our principle is where the risk is high, that's where more vaccines will be, so we will continue with that.)

With some 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus infections, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia. Local transmission of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant is threatening to spawn another wave of infections.