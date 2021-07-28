ABS-CBN News podcasts part of Spotify's latest music-and-news offering

Audio streaming taken to yet another level.

Audio streaming application Spotify launched Wednesday, July 28, a playlist of music and relevant news and informative talk with ABS-CBN News Flash and ANC Market Edge podcasts among its top offerings.

Titled "Daily Drive," this special playlist is specially created for audiences who usually start their day by consuming the news or listening to their loved tracks.

As such, listeners may catch ABS-CBN News Flash and ANC Market Edge podcasts being played alongside their favorite tracks on Spotify's Daily Drive.

Daily Drive will be able to blend all three formats in one playlist:

Latest News: Get short, timely news updates from ABS-CBN News Flash, ANC Market Edge, BBC Minute and CNN 5 Things, all throughout the day.

Personalized Music: Recommended music you already love, sprinkled in with a few discovery tracks.

Discovering Fresh Content: Look forward to short-form (3 to 10 minutes) podcast content by BBC Minute, ANC Market Edge, CNN 5 Things, Vox Quick Hits, Teka Teka, Think About It by Ted Failon, Think Fast Talk Smart and TEDTalks.

Daily Drive aims to give users the freedom to toggle between the music and podcasts selection or replay the news on-demand.

Spotify users can access this personalized playlist via Home and Browse. It can also be searched within the "Daily Drive" and 'Made For You" hubs.