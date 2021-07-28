2 Delta variant patients in San Juan already recovered: mayor

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The two Delta variant cases in San Juan City have already recovered, Mayor Francis Zamora said Wednesday.

The genome sequencing results of the patients, aged 25 and 9, were released a week after they completed their 14-day quarantine, according to Zamora.

The 9-year-old is the child of a colleague of the 25-year-old who works at a call center firm in another city, Zamora said.

The child was infected by the father who did not undergo genome sequencing, he added. The child's mother also contracted COVID-19, according to the mayor.

"Tinatrato natin ang lahat ng kaso ngayon as if they are Delta variant so lahat naman ng protocols...wala ho tayong hindi nasunod sa protocols," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We treat all cases as if they are Delta variant...so all protocols were followed.)

Local authorities have conducted a "second layer of contact tracing and testing," the mayor said.

The 25-year-old Delta variant patient was not inoculated against COVID-19, he added.

The city has so far administered 120,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 69,000 residents have received their second dose, according to Zamora.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 58 million in Metro Manila and key economic hubs by yearend to achieve population protection against the coronavirus.