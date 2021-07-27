Home  >  News

1st alarm raised as Marikina River water level breaches 15 meters

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 12:23 AM

MANILA – First alarm was raised in Marikina City late Tuesday evening after the water level in the city's river rose due to heavy rains.

Marikina's public information office said as of 11:54 p.m., the river’s water level was 15.1 meters above sea level.

 

It said that the Manggahan floodway in Pasig City has opened all of its 8 gates.

Forced evacuation of nearby residents is conducted if the water level in the river reaches 18 meters.

Last week, the river reached 2nd alarm level after it rose 16 meters above sea level due to the southwest monsoon stirred by Typhoon Fabian.

