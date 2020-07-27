The ANC Brief: Recovering from a pandemic

Critics said there wasn't much of a clear path of recovery from this pandemic in the president's latest State of the Nation Address (SONA). Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Inutile

In his fifth and penultimate SONA, President Duterte virtually gave up again on China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea. He said he was "inutile" and could not do anything about Chinese aggression in the region. This despite the clear maritime arbitral victory won by the Philippines over China's claims before a tribunal in the Hague.

Warning

In his SONA, President Duterte also told telecom giants Smart and Globe to improve their services by December or face expropriation. With the way the administration and its allies in Congress killed the ABS-CBN franchise, the two telecoms would do well to heed the president's warning.

Duterte blasts Lopezes anew

Speaking of ABS-CBN, President Duterte referred to the network again as if denying ABS-CBN franchise wasn't enough. He singled out Sen. Frank Drilon for defending the Lopezes who own ABS-CBN. Drilon said he was against the junking of the ABS-CBN franchise. Meanwhile, the network offered use of its transmission network for distance learning.

A bone for his base

Count the president to throw his rabid base a bone during his SONA. President Duterte also resurrected the imposition of the death penalty by lethal injection. This despite research that shows the death penalty was never a deterrent to crime.

Happy tummy

Yakult has been in the Philippines since the 1970s, but it’s now gaining cult status as a favored ingredient in all sorts of sweets. Here are some ways that this local favorite is being reimagined, cakes to milk tea to panna cotta.