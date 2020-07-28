Saudi grants exit clearance to repatriate OFWs’ remains

MANILA - The Philippines has secured the exit clearance to repatriate the remains of two overseas Filipino workers, an official said.

Philippines secured the approval following Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s meeting with Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Al Bussairy, said DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido J. Dulay said in a tweet.

“Request granted by Saudi gov’t. We’re bringing them home! Thank you too OWWA Admin @HansLeoCacdac,” Dulay said in a tweet.

DFA Undersecretary Sarah Arriola of the Office for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (DFA-OUMWA) was also present in the meeting.

The request for exit clearance was made after a netizen reached out to Locsin for help and intervention to bring back the remains of her father from Jizan, apparently due to difficulties encountered in the transportation.

Sir pleaseeee im begging you. Tonight 7pm is the arrival of the phil chartered plane in Jeddah. Pleassee HELP MY FATHER to be included in this flight. He is at Jizan. @teddyboylocsin @DFAPHL @HansLeoCacdac @bebotbello @attyharryroque https://t.co/0UAxOtA6bc — ellexclusive (@ellexclusive2) July 27, 2020

Another flight was set to bring back other remains of deceased OFWs from Saudi at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez of the DFA Office of Strategic Communication and Research.

Remains of Mr. Angelito Barit and Mr. Cartago did not make it to Tuesday’s flight but the netizen expressed gratitude to Locsin, Dulay, and Cacdac for the action taken.