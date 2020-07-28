No COVID-19 roadmap in SONA? That's job for Congress, economic ministers - Marcos

President Duterte and then Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos during the former’s visit in Laoag, Oct. 23, 2016. From Imee Marcos Facebook page/File Photo

MANILA - Sen. Imee Marcos on Tuesday said that it is the "job" of legislators and economic managers to come up with policies against the health and economic crises, after President Rodrigo Duterte fell short of giving a COVID-19 roadmap in his State of the Nation Address.

While "many decry the lack of an elaborate and all-encompassing" plan to counter the COVID-19 crisis in the SONA, Duterte "declared... his government's readiness to lead the way out of this pandemic," Marcos told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"It is our job, both the economic managers and the legislature, to hammer together the details of effective social protection, genuine healthcare modernization, and quick and universal economic recovery," she said.

Last week, Marcos said Duterte's 5th SONA "will be crucial in easing the people's fears and preventing discontent" during the global pandemic.

The President's speech will be "judged by how far-sighted and inclusive" the government's solutions for economic and health recovery are, she said.

But lawmakers and analysts noted that instead of discussing how the government plans to combat the COVID-19 crisis, Duterte spent a chunk of his speech hitting the Philippines' telco duopoly, and the Lopez family, who owns ABS-CBN - the shuttered broadcast network - which the President vowed to close since 2016.

Duterte opened and closed his annual address with rants against Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon who refuted the President's claim that he has dismantled the oligarchy in the Philippines.

But Marcos described Duterte's tirades against oligarchs and his call to revive lethal injection for drug-related crimes as an "opportunity for launching... a truly transformational agenda."

"To be rid of corruption in government, of crime, and most of all the stranglehold of an ancient oligarchy, we have heard his clarion call," she said.