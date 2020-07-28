IATF Visayas: Mass testing next for Cebu City sitios under granular lockdown

CEBU CITY - The chief implementor of the Visayas inter-agency task force (IATF) focused on coronavirus response plans to conduct mass testing in Cebu City sitios that have been placed under granular lockdown due to the number of their infections.

"Ang susunod ay mass testing at contact tracing in the contained area. Nakikita na natin 'yung virus, pero baka may affected areas pa," said IATF Visayas implementor Mel Feliciano.

IATF Visayas and the city government have placed 6 areas under such lockdown wherein all residents are not allowed to go out. These are Sitio Cekalco of Barangay Labangon, Sitio C. Mina of Mabolo, Sitio Eyha of Barangay Guadalupe, Sitio San Isidro and Abellanosa Compound of Barangay Quiot, and Tuada Compound of Barangay Tisa.

Officials are still discussing if they will use RT-PCR test kits or rapid test kits.

"We are looking kung ano ang feasible and less expensive," said Feliciano. RT-PCR kits are more costly than rapid test kits but are more accurate, according to the Department of Health.

Another project, Project Balik Buhay (PBB), may be relaunched to conduct rapid mass testing, but this time, for workers of industries that will be allowed to open once Cebu City will shift to the loosened general community quarantine. The area is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The project was first launched in the first week of May across the tri-cities of Cebu to get a map of the infections. The results were also used as recommendations for IATF Visayas.

To date, Cebu City is the only area in the country under MECQ.

"We have to remember when we go back to work, kailangan safe tayong lahat. It is the responsibility of each businessman to take care of their workers," said Edmun Liu, the chairman for PBB for the private sector.

Feliciano said Cebu City is ready for GCQ with the granular lockdowns being implemented.

"In place na lahat."