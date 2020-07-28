Gordon: International accord bars Philippines from reviving death penalty

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday said reviving the death penalty cannot be easily carried out, because the Philippines is a signatory of an international accord that guarantees capital punishment as a form of penalty.

The Philippines signed the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1976 binding signatories to ensure that "every human being has the inherent right to life" and that "no one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his life."

"All countries who signed cannot issue the death penalty and that is ratified by the Senate," Gordon said in an online press conference.

"There will be a constitutional issue there because ratified issue ito... So hindi basta-basta mawawala iyan."

The Senate has filed a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the president's prerogative to pull out of treaties and accords ratified in Congress.

Senators asserted that the body that approved the ratification of a treaty should give its consent should the chief executive decide to pull out of an international pact.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said he would review the accord before the Senate tackles bills about the revival of capital punishment in the Philippines, after President Rodrigo Duterte pushed for the policy for third time in his State of the Nation Address.

"I don't think it applies as far as this is concerned," Sotto said in a separate press conference, noting that the Philippines revived the death penalty in 1992 under the administration of Fidel Ramos.

Death penalty was revoked in 2006 under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

"Pag-aaralan ko kung may implication," said Sotto, who is pushing for capital punishment for high-profile drug traffickers.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who authored another death penalty revival bill despite signing the law's abolition when she was still Ilocos representative, backed Sotto's stand that lethal injection should only be administered to convicted drug lords.

"Kung yung mga teenager, mga patikim-tikim, naku naman bakit naman ica-capital punishment yang mga pobreng yan?" she said.

"'Yung mga big-time. Huwag naman yung using, possession. Kababawan. Huwag naman ganoon."

Several death penalty bills have been languishing in the Senate Committee on Justice since last year as the panel -- led by anti-death penalty lawmaker Gordon -- prioritized other measures, particularly Congressional investigations into various issues.

The Senate should tackle capital punishment proposals to hear various opinions about the re-imposition of lethal injection for drug syndicates, Marcos said.

"At the very least, let us commence with the debate and let's hear all sides, all arguments and all sectors," she said.

"That's the only time we can make a fair judgment," she said.