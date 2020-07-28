DOH to Robredo: No intention to mislead with data

Vice President Leni Robredo and Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it did not mean to mislead anyone, as it responded to Vice President Leni Robredo's query about a dubious graphic released to the public.

“Wala pong intensyon ang Kagawaran ng Kalusugan na linlangin ang mga tao sapagkat nilalabas naman po namin ang mga mahahalagang datos na maaaring gamitin para sa analysis,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a televised briefing.

(The Department of Health has no intention of misleading people because we only release important data that can be used for analysis.)

In a Facebook post, Robredo questioned a graphic released by the DOH stating that positivity rate, which refers to the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19, on April 30 was at 22.2% and it went down to 8.8% on July 23. She asked the DOH not to sugarcoat the data.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido already pointed out in a Twitter thread the data does not match up and that the DOH might be referring to other dates.

Thread: DOH claims that the positivity rate was reduced from 22.2% on April 30 to 8.8% on July 23.



Fact check: This is FALSE on so many levels.



Let me explain. pic.twitter.com/GdiRsPykUJ — Edson (@EdsonCGuido) July 28, 2020

This was confirmed by Vergeire’s statement during the briefing.

Although the DOH did not apologize for the mistake, they acknowledged that the 22.2% positivity rate was for April 3, not April 30 as written on their original graphic. Meanwhile, the 8.8% positivity rate actually refers to cumulative positivity rate as of July 23.

Guido, in his post, explained that using the dates given by the DOH, the correct comparison would have been:

Cumulative Positivity Rate

April 30 - 10.9%

July 23 - 8.8%

Daily Positivity Rate

April 30 - 8.5%

July 23 - 12.1%

“But even this comparison is inappropriate given the substantial differences in denominators. That needs to be included,” he said.

“The PH positivity rate has been rising. As PH expands testing, the positivity rate should go down. That is NOT the case, indicating an increase in transmission.”

Vergeire said they shared the positivity rate to show the improvements in the country’s testing capacity.

“Kaya po bumababa ang mga numerong ito ay dahil nga nagkakaroon na po tayo ng mas maraming laboratoryo sa bansa na maaaring magsagawa ng test, isang senyales na tama po at nasa ayon po ang pagreresponde natin sa pandemya bilang isang nation,” she said.

(The reason why the number is going down is because we have more laboratories in the country that can conduct the test, a sign that we are properly responding to the pandemic as a nation.)

“Wala pong panloloko dito po sa mga datos na ibinibigay namin sa bayan,” Vergeire claimed.

She however acknowledged that the country’s positivity rate is still higher than the recommended less than 5% of the World Health Organization.