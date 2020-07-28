DFA: 1 new COVID-19 case, but 2 fatalities among Filipinos overseas

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said there is a lone new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded among Filipinos abroad, with the overall total now at 9,305.

The DFA also said there were 2 new fatalities and 6 new recoveries reported.

Of the total cases, 3,224 are active, while 5,426 have recovered. A total of 655 have succumbed to the disease.

These cases are from 70 countries and regions.

Today, the DFA reports a lone confirmed COVID-19 case in the Middle East, 6 new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific, and 2 new fatalities in the Middle East as well.



To date, Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/d3IFmrJ6TN — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 28, 2020

The breakdown by region of those undergoing treatment is as follows: 232 in the Asia-Pacific; 488 in Europe; 2,381 in the Middle East and Africa; and 123 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, 83,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded as of Tuesday, of which 55,109 are active.

The infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,947, while 26,617 have recovered.

-- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News