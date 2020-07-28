DFA: 1 new COVID-19 case, but 2 fatalities among Filipinos overseas

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said there is a lone new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded among Filipinos abroad, with the overall total now at 9,305.
The DFA also said there were 2 new fatalities and 6 new recoveries reported.
Of the total cases, 3,224 are active, while 5,426 have recovered. A total of 655 have succumbed to the disease.
These cases are from 70 countries and regions.
The breakdown by region of those undergoing treatment is as follows: 232 in the Asia-Pacific; 488 in Europe; 2,381 in the Middle East and Africa; and 123 in the Americas.
In the Philippines, 83,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded as of Tuesday, of which 55,109 are active.
The infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,947, while 26,617 have recovered.
-- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
