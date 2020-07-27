Chinese envoy says China-PH relations better under Duterte

MANILA - Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Monday reiterated the improved relationship between China and the Philippines under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte as he warns against a superpower "stirring up rivalry and geopolitical tensions" in the region.

In a speech during an online seminar organized by the Philippine Association for Chinese Studies and Center for Philippine Studies of Jinan University, Huang noted the "upward trajectory" of China-Philippine relations as both countries face the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that as the pandemic becomes a global crisis, global and regional cooperation are also facing challenges.

"People’s health and lives are under grave threat and the global economy has plunged into a deep recession. Globalization and regional cooperation are facing grave challenges. On top of that, some superpower is wantonly bossing around to stir up rivalry and geopolitical tensions," Huang said.

Huang said both China and the Philippines should address these issues to further improve its relationship with each other.

"We should continuously deepen good neighborliness and friendship in spite of external disruptions. The important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and President Duterte, such as setting aside maritime disputes, managing the situation through bilateral consultations and enhancing dialogue and cooperation, have to be vigorously implemented by both sides, so that the hard-won sound momentum of bilateral relations could be well preserved and enhanced," Huang said.

He also urged both countries to continue managing maritime disputes through "friendly dialogue and consultations", and not allow external powers to create conflict in the South China Sea.

"We should not allow external powers to roil the waters in the South China Sea, nor waver our commitment to pursuance of independent foreign policy and China-Philippines friendly relations. The Philippines’ future will not float in anywhere, but will be deeply rooted in its own national development, in a stable and amicable neighborhood, and in a peaceful and prosperous Asian region," Huang said.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address Monday, Duterte said he was "inutile" and "cannot do anything" against Beijing's pursuit of territory and resources in the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by Manila.

The Philippines should "just cool off" and pursue "diplomatic endeavors" to counter China's sweeping claims to the area "unless we are prepared to go to war," he added.

Earlier this month, China again rejected the landmark ruling declaring China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea as "illegal and invalid" and warned the US for its "intensified meddling."

Beijing has continued to ignore Manila's arbitral victory and recently established administrative districts in the disputed South China Sea covering the Paracels and Spratlys as part of Sansha City of Hainan province.

The Philippines calls its exclusive economic zone in the disputed waters the West Philippine Sea.

Manila in April filed diplomatic protests against Beijing's move and said declaring its territory as part of a Chinese province violated international law and Philippine sovereignty. It also protested the pointing of a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship in Philippine waters.